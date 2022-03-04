ST. MARYS — Following a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions, St. Marys Area Middle School is gearing up to celebrate its “Mini THON” event on Thursday, March 17.
Dana Smith, SMAMS seventh-grade English language arts teacher, student council advisor and Team Renaissance co-advisor, said this initiative is a smaller version of Penn State University’s THON.
The proceeds go toward Four Diamonds, an organization dedicated to conquering childhood cancer, a great cause, said Smith.
Four Diamonds assists these children and their families “through superior care, comprehensive support and innovate research,” its website says.
Two years ago, Smith and fellow Team Renaissance Co-Advisor Beth Penn embarked on this journey to help bring awareness to pediatric cancer research.
“We set out with the goal of raising $1,500 that year, and low and behold, we surpassed it by raising over $7,000,” said Smith. “It was such an amazing event, and we couldn’t wait to do it again.”
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hit right after the first Mini THON, so last year’s planning was put on hold due to all the restrictions.
“This year, we started the school year brainstorming on how we could make Mini THON happen again, despite restrictions with large crowds and after-school events,” Smith said.
Hence, the idea of hosting Mini THON during school hours came about.
“So, we could definitely have it, and better yet, all of our students could attend and be a part of the excitement,” Smith said.
Mini THON organizers are in the final planning stages now, she said, and are excited as the event gets closer.
Some student favorites will be returning, including “glow hour,” “sports hour,” Mario Kart Madness, a photo booth by local photographer Liv Pistner of Creative State of Mind Photography, guest speakers and enjoyable contests to keep the action moving throughout the day.
“We have already had such an outpouring of support from local businesses sponsoring T-shirts to help cut expenses on our end, parents, teachers, staff and community members offering to help with our basket raffle, and making other donations to help us make our goal,” Smith said. “We can’t wait to see what the day holds, and we can’t wait to help kids in their battle.”
Organizers are still welcoming sponsors, donations for the basket raffle and other donations as well.
To make a donation, visit four diamonds.donordrive.com and search for an event in Pennsylvania, then find the date March 17, 2022.
Checks can also be made out to St. Marys Area Middle School, c/o Team Renaissance, 979 S. St. Marys Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.