ST. MARYS — Each year in the month of March, St. Marys Area Middle School students and staff partake in “Mini THON” activities, raising funds to aid in the battle against pediatric cancer.
This year’s event, an idea started by the school’s Team Renaissance Club, will take place Wednesday, March 15 during school hours, said Dana Smith, SMAMS teacher and the club’s co-advisor with Beth Penn.
The initiative is a smaller version of Penn State University’s THON, benefiting Four Diamonds, an organization based in Hershey that assists children and families in their battle against childhood cancer.
According to the SMAMS Donor Drive page on the Four Diamonds website, funds raised during this event support research “to better prevent, diagnose, treat and cure childhood cancer.”
“The community’s support also ensures that every Four Diamonds child, regardless of income, receives the highest quality of childhood cancer care without ever seeing a bill for that care. Since 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and their families,” the website says.
In 2022, Mini THON was “bigger and better than ever,” said Smith, raising over $12,000. The event surpassed its goal in 2020 as well, raising over $7,000, and was unable to be held in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.
“This year, our club is looking forward to some new hourly themes, more games for students and hopefully breaking our school record for fundraising,” said Smith.
The change was made last year to have Mini THON during the school day, she added.
“This allowed for all students to participate and be a part of the amazing day.”
The 2023 Mini THON goal is $10,000.
The event begins with a kickoff ceremony in the gym, and a guest speaker who shares a personal story about how pediatric cancer has impacted their life, Smith said.
“Each hour, a new theme is introduced. Some of those include beach hour, carnival hour, throw-back hour, sports hour, glow hour, and more,” she said.
In addition, students can participate in other activities throughout the day, such as the Mario Kart Madness Competition, coloring a mural or playing board games, Smith noted. They can also purchase basket-raffle chances, Mini THON merchandise and have pictures taken in the photo booth.
“We make sure there is something for each student,” Smith said.
At the start of each hour, there is a “Top of the Hour” guest who speaks about the cause.
A favorite last year, said Smith, was a challenge that included duct taping a principal to the wall.
This year’s Mini THON hits closer to home, as a local toddler is currently battling leukemia, she said.
“This year, we will especially be Mini-Thoning for him.”
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}SMAMS is looking for both gold and silver sponsorships for the event. Gold sponsorships are $200 and help to purchase T-shirts for students and faculty/staff. The name of a sponsoring business will be on the back of the shirts. Silver sponsorships go towards the Donor Drive and other ways of support, such as prizes, gift baskets and concession stand supplies.{/span}
“With more than 90,000 student volunteers in 161 schools, Mini-THONs are bringing hope to families in need and giving back to their community,” it says on the Four Diamonds website. “During the 2020-2021 school year, elementary schools, middle schools and high schools raised more than $2.8 million for Four Diamonds.”
Those interested in helping can reach out to Smith at dsmith@smasd.org or Beth Penn at bpenn@smasd.org.
“It truly is an amazing experience to be a part of something that can literally change the course of life for a person or people,” Smith concluded. “Our small-town school is making huge strides to help with pediatric cancer.”
For more information, visit www.fourdiamonds.org/mini-thon/.