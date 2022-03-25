ST. MARYS — “Mini THON” returned to St. Marys Area Middle School on March 17, raising over $12,000 for conquering childhood cancer.
Dana Smith, SMAMS seventh-grade English language arts teacher, student council advisor and Team Renaissance co-advisor, said this initiative is a smaller version of Penn State University’s THON. It benefits Four Diamonds, an organization that assists children and families in their battle against childhood cancer.
“I am still just in shock and totally speechless at the amazing job our students, staff and community did to help raise money for Four Diamonds,” said Smith.
The total amount raised, according to an event photo, is $12,237.25.
Mini THON surpassed its goal in 2020, raising over $7,000, and was unable to be held last year due to COVID-19, said Smith.
One of the best parts of the day was the “Duct Tape Your Principal Challenge,” she said, which brought in over $900 alone.
Dom Surra, assistant principal of St. Marys Area Middle School, raised the most money in the last hour, Smith said, so he was taped to the wall, bringing about many laughs in the gymnasium.
Students enjoyed hourly themes such as the Mario Kart Madness Tournament in the middle school’s library, as well as refreshments like slushies from the concession stand and guest speakers, said Smith. The day provided activities that kept students and staff moving and having fun.
The event was a full-on collaborative effort within the school, including high school helpers and Team Renaissance members, Smith said. There was also an outpouring of support from local businesses, parents, teachers, staff and community members, donations for the basket raffle and more.
“The day couldn’t have happened without the help of everyone who pitched in,” Smith said.
Photos of Mini THON were taken by Olivia Pistner of Creative State of Mind Photography.