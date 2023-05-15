Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Amy Dube
Town of Residence: Treasure Lake, DuBois
Occupation: Marketing Manager for Treasure Lake
My favorite thing about where I live... There are many reasons why I love where I live. It is a beautiful area with the perfect balance between urban and rural living. However, the biggest reason is the sense of community that is shared by the people here. I have witnessed many instances over the years where members of the community have actively watched out for each other and come together to help those in need.
One thing I wish our area had... The area is growing, and more things are added each year. I would love to see the continued expansion of more diverse entertainment and educational experiences.
I can’t live without... My kids and the people that mean the most to me.
My favorite vacation spot is... I love the ocean. My mother took us every year when I was a child, and I haven’t been able to return as frequently as I would like to as an adult. The breeze and sound from the water are relaxing and therapeutic.
In my free time, I like to... In my free time, I like to try new things and take day trips, but mostly I like to spend time doing things with the people that matter the most to me. I am blessed with some really amazing people in my life. Unfortunately, life is so busy that you have to schedule time to maintain those connections.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I am up between 5:30 am –6:00 am most days to get myself and two young children ready for the day.
The worst job I ever had... I wouldn’t classify any of my jobs as the worst job. I am grateful for the lessons learned and the connections made at each position. I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for the experiences, people, and positions I have had through the years.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… On the personal side, I plan to focus on better management of my time and maintaining a good balance of self-care. I also plan on taking a surprise trip with my kids to see a place of their interest.