Editor’s note: Our new “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Amy Rosman
Town of residence: DuBois
Occupation: Shelter Plus Care Program Coordinator through the DuBois Housing Authority, working directly with the homeless population
My favorite thing about where I live...I am close to family and friends and living in a small community I am more aware of available resources to better serve those in need.
One thing I wish our area had...professionals and volunteers being able to provide street outreach for the unsheltered homeless as they do in larger cities.
I can’t live without...my family and friends, my pets, …and coffee!
My favorite vacation spot is...any beach vacation anywhere, camping at state parks.
In my free time, I like to...spend time with my son, Casey, exercise (especially walking my treadmill), read, dance to good music, and craft shows.
I’m up and at ‘em every day...to tackle the obstacles that affect the population that I serve.
The worst job I ever had was...there really wasn’t a job I did not like, but I did not like working night shift while attending college.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months...a few home remodeling projects, take my son on a nice weeklong vacation, grow and learn more in my profession.