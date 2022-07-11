Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Beau M. Grove
Town of Residence: St. Marys
Occupation: Assistant District Attorney of Elk County, Lawyer
My favorite thing about where I live... is the strong and supportive smaller communities that we have. People are more than just your neighbor or someone who sits in church across from you –they become more like family. It’s truly amazing watching our communities rally around a particular cause or person. That’s when the best of our rural area shines through.
One thing I wish our area had... more places to buy men’s clothing.
I can’t live without... ICED COFFEE.
My favorite vacation spot is... Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
In my free time I like to... teach and take spin classes, trail run and cook.
I am up and at ‘em every day... by 7 a.m. I usually wake up earlier but enjoy coffee and reading before I start my day.
The worst job I ever had... working for a boss who minimized all the work myself and the other employees did, and who always placed the blame on others and took no responsibility. Even that experience was somewhat positive in teaching me how not to be as a boss or leader.