BRYAN

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Betsy Bryan

Town of Residence: DuBois

Occupation: Housewife

My favorite thing about where I live... the people that I have met.

One thing I wish our area had... a place to do a bungee workout.

I can’t live without... Penn State football.

My favorite vacation spot is... Florida.

In my free time I like to... spend time with my friends and family.

I am up and at ‘em every day... 5 a.m.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to continue working out and improving myself.

