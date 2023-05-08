Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Betsy Bryan
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Housewife
My favorite thing about where I live... the people that I have met.
One thing I wish our area had... a place to do a bungee workout.
I can’t live without... Penn State football.
My favorite vacation spot is... Florida.
In my free time I like to... spend time with my friends and family.
I am up and at ‘em every day... 5 a.m.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to continue working out and improving myself.