Name: Billie Palumbo
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Owner of Billies Awards by Design
My favorite thing about where I live... is the view from my backyard windows. I love seeing the trees change with the seasons and watching the gray squirrels gracefully play. My previous store in Reynoldsville didn’t have any windows in my work space, that became monotonous.
One thing I wish our area had... is more things for our teenage kids. It seems there are many activities for young kids and adults but not for our teenagers. A place where they can feel welcomed and understood. Everyone regardless of age just wants to be heard.
I can’t live without... chocolate.
My favorite vacation spot is... not one destination. I enjoy going and seeing different places and meeting people from all walks of life.
In my free time I like to... flower garden, do home remodeling, ride motorcycles and spend time with all my favorite people –my kids, my grand babies, Mark, my Mom and my friends.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I am not much of a morning person but I do work out and stretch every morning then I am ready to start my day.
The worst job I ever had... I can’t say I had a job that was ever that bad. Some jobs were easier than others but for the most part I have always been blessed to be able to work for myself and I love what I do and the people that I meet.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… are to continue to grow my awards business and to be the best mom and person I can be.