Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Brenda D. Shumaker
Town of Residence: Brookville
Occupation: Funeral Director / Jefferson County Coroner
My favorite thing about where I live... The friendliness of the people, the great neighbors and peaceful quiet on my street.
One thing I wish our area had... More shopping options for clothing and shoes.
I can’t live without... The blessings of the Lord over my lifetime.
My favorite vacation spot is... Destin, Florida.
In my free time I like to... Catch up on things that I didn’t have time to do.
I am up and at ‘em every day... Varies, depending on how many times the phone rings at night and if I had to go out for work.
The worst job I ever had... Working night shift in a grocery store for minimum wage. But, it makes you appreciate how far you have come. I learned a valuable lesson in every life experience.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Make time to catch up with friends, send more cards to let people know I think of them.