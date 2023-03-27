Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Brian Leech
Town of residence: Falls Creek
Occupation: Realtor
My favorite thing about where I live: I would have to say the sense of community we have here, and I really enjoy the fall leaves.
One thing I wish our area had: A Five Guys burgers and fries!
I can’t Live without: Coffee
My favorite vacation spot: Duck, North Carolina
In my free time I like to: I like to work outside, gardening, spend time with my family and friends, and I enjoy volunteering.
I am up and at em everyday at: Around 830 a.m. sometimes 7:30 a.m. I’m more of a night owl.
The worst job i ever had: I can’t really think of a bad job I had. I think everything is really what you make it.
Goal of mine in the next 12 months: To continue to serve this great hometown community we have in the greater DuBois Area, and to win a seat on the DuBois Area School Board of Directors.