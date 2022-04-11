Name: Brittany Bowley
Town of residence: DuBois
Occupation: Photographer. I am the heart and soul behind Lawrence + grace photography. Photography has always been a part of my life, but it wasn’t until I became a mother that I shifted my business to focus primarily on families and kiddos. I live for the moments and embrace the chaos. Snuggling babies is my specialty.
I have also teamed up with my dear friend Lindsey Taylor. Together, we’ve created The Brady Street Collective. An experience driven space where we will connect, create, and celebrate. We hope to launch our business in early May.
My favorite thing about where I live ... I love watching life come back into our community. With new businesses in the downtown area continuing to thrive, the baseball fields at city park, and all the delicious restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, and food trucks, it is really fun to watch as well as be a part of.
One thing I wish our area had ... Target!!!
I can’t live without ... Jesus, my family + friends, ice cream, & Kaysi Cakes’ macarons.
My favorite vacation spot is ... any beach – but if I had to pick one specifically it would be Sandbridge, Va. It is the perfect family location to have fun in the sun, but to also relax.
In my free time, I like to ... Free time is a funny thing with 3 young kids. I enjoy ice cream dates, camping, relaxing at the beach, being creative, and a good thrift find.
I’m up and at ‘em every day ... to be the best mom I can be!
The worst job I ever had was ... I don’t think I’ve had a bad job. Honestly, I believe each job I’ve had (Waitress, Substitute Teacher, Parent Educator, Daycare Director) was a stepping stone to creating the businesses mentioned above.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... I’d love to see all our planning and dreams come to life in this new business venture at The Brady Street Collective. We have some really great ideas that focus on kiddos, mothers + women, as well as connecting with small businesses, creatives, and our community.