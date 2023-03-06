Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Cass Burkett
Town of Residence: Sigel
Occupation: Assistant Director/Forensic Interviewer
My favorite thing about where I live... all the beautiful hiking spots!
One thing I wish our area had... more coffee shops.
I can’t live without... see above, coffee!
My favorite vacation spot is... the beach.
In my free time I like to... throw pottery, read, spend time with my family and my dog, Finn.
I am up and at ‘em every day... always earlier than I’d like!
The worst job I ever had... I’ve been blessed to not work too many terrible jobs, but the hardest was a Direct Care Worker at a home for troubled youth.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… getting more involved in the community.