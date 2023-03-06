Cass Burkett

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Cass Burkett

Town of Residence: Sigel

Occupation: Assistant Director/Forensic Interviewer

My favorite thing about where I live... all the beautiful hiking spots!

One thing I wish our area had... more coffee shops.

I can’t live without... see above, coffee!

My favorite vacation spot is... the beach.

In my free time I like to... throw pottery, read, spend time with my family and my dog, Finn.

I am up and at ‘em every day... always earlier than I’d like!

The worst job I ever had... I’ve been blessed to not work too many terrible jobs, but the hardest was a Direct Care Worker at a home for troubled youth.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… getting more involved in the community.

