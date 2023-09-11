Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Chloe (Casteel) Stormer
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Chiropractor at Casteel Chiropractic Center in DuBois and Keystone Rural Health Consortia in Ridgway
My favorite thing about where I live... I love that I live in a small town “where everybody knows your name.” I think it’s so special that you can walk in to a restaurant in our area and catch-up with a few people that you know or meet someone new and find a personal connection that you both have. I love how our community is so supportive of each other and genuinely wants to help each other succeed or how we rally together when someone is in a time of need.
One thing I wish our area had... more small businesses! I think our town has amazing small businesses including restaurants, boutiques, bakeries and coffee shops but I would love for our town to continue growing so that we could get even more! I would also love if we had a birthing center in our area.
I can’t live without... my family! I rely on my husband, dad and brother a lot and am so lucky that I have three sounding boards when I need some advice or support.
My favorite vacation spot is... I went to Chiropractic school in Florida so I was lucky that every day felt like vacation when we lived there but now I don’t get as excited about vacationing to a beach! I am hoping to do some more international traveling in the near future.
In my free time I like to… spend time with my husband, friends, family and my kitties. I love exercising, going out to eat at different places on the weekends, reading, wakesurfing, snowmobiling, and of course, shopping.
I am up and at ‘em every day... at around 7 a.m. I have the toxic trait that as soon as I wake up, I am wide awake and talking your ear off! I usually start the day with some breakfast and coffee and I am good to go.
The worst job I ever had... I can’t say that I’ve had a bad job. I can definitely say that having conversations with patients in the office has made me appreciate the people who do the hard jobs. I have more respect for the teachers, manual labor workers and hospital workers than I ever have before!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… is to continue growing my Chiropractic practice. I love seeing all demographics in practice but particularly enjoy seeing young women, especially pregnant and postpartum women. I know that the women in our town work so hard and always put others before themselves. My hope is to take care of these patients, and help them reach their health and fitness goals. I am also hoping to continue growing the Casteel Chiropractic Instagram and Facebook pages, and my young women’s group, “Nevertheless, She Persisted” Facebook page, and the in-person events as well.