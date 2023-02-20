Chris Lindmar

LINDMAR

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Chris Lindmar

Town of Residence: DuBois

Occupation: I own a small construction company, and I am the current project manager for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County

My favorite thing about where I live... I love the nature and wildlife that Clearfield County has to offer.

One thing I wish our area had... Chick-Fil-A

Recommended Video

I can’t live without... my family and our dog Lucy. I have five kids, from age 15 down to 3 years old

My favorite vacation spot is... Ocean City, N.J.

In my free time I like to... spend time with my kids, coach youth soccer, target shoot and spend time outdoors.

I am up and at ‘em every day... slowly. I’m not a morning person, but I make it work with a cup of coffee.

The worst job I ever had... was working as a construction laborer as a young adult. Looking back, it helped me learn and accomplish the goal of business owner.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… start and finish a new build of two properties with Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County and see some local families starting their lives in their new homes.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos