Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Chris Lindmar
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: I own a small construction company, and I am the current project manager for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County
My favorite thing about where I live... I love the nature and wildlife that Clearfield County has to offer.
One thing I wish our area had... Chick-Fil-A
I can’t live without... my family and our dog Lucy. I have five kids, from age 15 down to 3 years old
My favorite vacation spot is... Ocean City, N.J.
In my free time I like to... spend time with my kids, coach youth soccer, target shoot and spend time outdoors.
I am up and at ‘em every day... slowly. I’m not a morning person, but I make it work with a cup of coffee.
The worst job I ever had... was working as a construction laborer as a young adult. Looking back, it helped me learn and accomplish the goal of business owner.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… start and finish a new build of two properties with Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County and see some local families starting their lives in their new homes.