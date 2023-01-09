Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Chris Tarcson
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Founder and president of Magnificat Ministries, sales, singer/songwriter
My favorite thing about where I live... is without a doubt, the level of community loyalty and neighborliness the residents of this area exhibit. Whenever a person or a family is in need, or there is a worthy cause to support, the amazing people of the DuBois area get behind it. I’m so grateful for and to those supportive souls in our community, both personally and professionally.
One thing I wish our area had... as a single parent, I wish there were more venues for kids with indoor activities. Also, if we’re pipe-dreaming here, I would love to see a revitalization of the DuBois Mall — lots of great memories from my childhood there, and it’s sad to see all the shuttered and gated storefronts.
I can’t live without... God is of course, first and foremost, closely followed by my family. I’m a huge Lord of the Rings/J.R.R. Tolkien nerd, so that’s probably next in line for “keep at all costs.” But I suppose, as with many middle-aged adults, I have come to view my coffee with something approaching desperate need.
My favorite vacation spot is... I was just telling a friend this the other day: I have a deep need for organization, which is difficult to strictly maintain considering the hectic nature of my life. So, if I were to have a week with nothing else to do, I would use it to fully clean and organize my home and life. Honestly, I don’t really take vacations; little excursions to visit family and such.
In my free time I like to... there’s little enough of this available, but I like to fill the quiet moments with prayer. Usually it’s for the people around me in need or those whom I know are suffering something specific. Beyond that, my steady pastime is reading and writing. Others wax and wane with the seasons, but I consume books in great quantity and have been writing since I was a small child. I’m currently working on finishing the first volume in a trilogy/series of novels. Also, getting back to the gym again on a consistent basis, has been an important goal of mine.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I’m an early bird, so usually between 4:30-5 a.m. I like the stillness in the house before the kids get up and the madness begins.
The worst job I ever had... I could write a book about this concept alone, because the worst was also the best, in one way. Joe Palumbo gave me a job at his meat market when I was 16, and I hated it, but I also wanted to make sure I did the best job I could. So I looked at each day of work as a reminder to work hard in school, so I didn’t have to do that for the rest of my life, and I just put my head down and worked hard. Well, fast forward nearly 20 years, and I’m coming home from failing at life in NYC with my tail between my legs, and who gives me my first job back in DuBois again? Joe Palumbo. He’s a great man, and it was a great moment to teach me humility. Whether you work in a butcher shop or on Wall Street, there is value in honest, hard work and no one is better than another thereby.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I would love to see Magnificat Ministries flourish with the generosity and help of the community, and to open Gabriel’s Home and Life Center, as a haven for women experiencing crisis pregnancies and/or homelessness. More to come on that!