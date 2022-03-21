Name: Christina McMinn
Town of residence: Reynoldsville
Occupation: Stylist at JCPenney Salon
My favorite thing about where I live ... being near my family and raising my kids in the town where I grew up. I enjoy the close and supportive relationships you can have in a small community.
One thing I wish our area had ... better shopping and entertainment locally.
I can’t live without ... Obviously, my husband and children, and my family. My job, I love it! My clients and coworkers are amazing. A good book — my kids and I love to read together. Streaming networks! My hubby and I are always juggling a few great shows at a time. Caffeine, from any source. Good salon hair products. Good food.
My favorite vacation spot is ... anywhere my family can be together! I love visiting new places together and also visiting places we’ve enjoyed in the past.
In my free time, I like to ... Have fun with my kids, relax with my hubby, hang out with my family, go for walks, and be outside.
I’m up and at ‘em every day ... early (for the most part!) to enjoy coffee time before the hustle of the day starts.
The worst job I ever had was ... I’ve been at a job I LOVE the Salon at JCP for 20 years. Before that, I did a few different jobs like restaurants and a grocery store. I can’t say there’s any job I have ever had that I really didn’t like.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... I’m not sure I necessarily have “goals” but definitely lots of plans! Home projects, vacations ... we are a busy family! I try to take life one day at a time.