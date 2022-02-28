Editor’s note: Our new “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Christopher Shaw
Town of residence: DuBois
Occupation: Optometrist
My favorite thing about where I live ... The people. Coming from a big city I love the small town atmosphere of knowing my neighbors and those around me, and we have some fantastic people in the area! I’m always amazed at how many people in this town are willing to step up and give a lending hand when needed. From activities like our annual spring clean-up, to all of the service clubs like the Jaycees, Lions and volunteer fire departments.
One thing I wish our area had ... An outdoor movie night. In other areas where I have lived there would be movie nights every month at the park. A large projector screen would be set up at the amphitheater and everybody would come with blankets to watch the movie. It was a great family friendly environment and a chance for the community to get together. I’d love it if our area could get a large portable projector set up for that. Plus, if it was portable, it could be set up at our amphitheater or at our community pool so you could do a movie night while swimming. When I was growing up, those were things that I always enjoyed doing and our town has the perfect set up for it.
I can’t live without ... Family. While I did move here from Phoenix, Arizona, I moved here to be closer to relatives of mine here in Pennsylvania. It’s also where I’ve been able to start a family of my own with my wife, my friends, my coworkers, and our cats and dogs.
My favorite vacation spot is ... My alumni, Juniata College, has a cabin that I enjoy going back to visit. It is obscure, has no cell phone service, and is a great way to disconnect. I enjoy going there to spend time with family and friends. There is always something that feels more genuine when you get to spend time with loved ones without technology involved. It’s just a shame it takes going to a remote cabin to achieve it sometimes.
In my free time, I like to ... Hike and explore. Our area has some amazing hiking trails from Cook’s Forest to Parker Dam and S.B. Elliot. It’s amazing what you can find while out there. Maybe it’s because I was raised in the city but I am still in awe any time I see flocks of turkeys or a bear and her cubs. I still haven’t found the “awe” factor in the ticks though.
I’m up and at ‘em every day ... I have the cell phone alarm clock set for around 7 a.m. But I’m usually up and at ‘em around 6:20 when the cats and dogs decide they want breakfast. If you want a good alarm clock, get a pet. They are not going to be affected by power outages and don’t need to be reset come daylight savings time. The early wake up gives me time to beat the school buses, get to work, and review charts in the morning before I start seeing patients.
The worst job I ever had was ... While in high school, I had time off during the summer so I signed up for a temp agency hoping to find a summer job. I was sent to a telemarketer-like call center. I lasted two weeks on the job before I left. The first week was training. I learned that even if it was a temporary job I wanted to have pride in what I did.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... Try my hand at some home improvement projects. I recently moved into a new house and the ambitions are high. We’ll just see how much time we have to accomplish what’s on the list. Better start on the man cave first so I can plan out the rest of the projects from there.