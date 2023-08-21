Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: David Thompson
Town of Residence: I like to say that I live in a place called Hormtown! I have a Reynoldsville address but my two kids and I are in the Brockway School District. It is very rural and very beautiful in every season out here in Hormtown. I have lived in a couple of towns and cities but I much prefer the calm of the countryside to all the hustle bustle on a day to day basis.
Occupation: I am the Greenhouse Supervisor for Goodwill of NCPA in Falls Creek. I have been doing this job for nearly six years. This program, much like other programs at Goodwill, is set up for individuals who might be facing some sort of barrier to employment gain work experience, confidence, and ultimately obtain independence. Watching these individuals blossom (pun intended!) is so rewarding. Every year this program gets bigger and better and I am sincerely proud of the work that we accomplish!
My favorite thing about where I live… Is the fact that the great outdoors are literally just outside of our doors. Being in the woods is one of the best stress relievers I could ever suggest. Every time that I am in the woods, even if it is the same path from day to day, I see something new. I love spending time with family and friends around a campfire, gathering moss and lichen for moss gardens, or hiking.
One thing I wish our area had… Is more public trails for hiking, biking, and ATV riding. We have this natural asset at our fingertips and I don’t feel like we fully utilize it as a community. It would be great if there was a public work program for the younger generations to go out and create trails, maintain them, and then ultimately use the trails with family and friends to go explore this beautiful area that we live in. Not to mention it would be great for tourism!
In my free time… I love, love, love to learn! With all of the options that we have in this digital age it is so easy to find fields of interest to expand our intellect. I also spend a lot of free time pursuing the arts: writing, playing guitar, recording music, drawing, painting etc.
One thing I can’t live without… Is my faith. I spend a lot of time talking to the man from Galilee.
My favorite vacation spot is… This is a very good question. I consider myself a bit of a homebody. I have been all over this country, Canada, and Mexico and though I have enjoyed each and every destination I am always looking forward to getting back to Hormtown! That being said, I would still really love to travel overseas to Europe (especially Iceland and Ireland), the Middle East (especially Jerusalem), India, and South America (especially Machu Picchu).
I am up and at ‘em every day… Once I get a cup of coffee! I don’t understand how people survive without the stuff. I absolutely love mornings but these folks that are natural morning people completely baffle me.
The worst job I ever had was... I’m sure there was a time that I could have rattled off a couple names of places that I didn’t find desirable but I have taken the stance that every job we have offers us a new learning experience; some good and some not so good. As I look back now I see that every job I’ve had and every person I’ve met along the way has helped shape me into the person I am today. And every day I learn to love who and what I am more and more.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Is to finish the kids book I’ve written and illustrated. I have been tinkering with this project for far too long! Now that my kids are getting older and they don’t need their dear ol’ dad as much, I don’t really have any excuses. On that note, I would also like to get back to recording albums of music once again!
To listen to David’s music check out: youtube.com/@genever9712 or reverbnation.com/genever
To see some of David’s artwork check out: facebook.com/drunkenfoxart