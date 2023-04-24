Dawn Kopp

KOPP

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Dawn Kopp

Town of Residence: Glen Campbell, PA

Occupation: Financial Counselor at Punxsutawney Area Hospital/Borough Secretary at Big Run Borough

My favorite thing about where I live...it’s quiet and peaceful.

One thing I wish our area had... high speed internet.

I can’t live without... my faith.

My favorite vacation spot is... Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In my free time I like to... go shopping!

I am up and at ‘em every day... 5:30 a.m.

The worst job I ever had... washing dishes at Pizza Hut.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… loose 45 more pounds.

Tags