Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Dawn Kopp
Town of Residence: Glen Campbell, PA
Occupation: Financial Counselor at Punxsutawney Area Hospital/Borough Secretary at Big Run Borough
My favorite thing about where I live...it’s quiet and peaceful.
One thing I wish our area had... high speed internet.
I can’t live without... my faith.
My favorite vacation spot is... Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In my free time I like to... go shopping!
I am up and at ‘em every day... 5:30 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... washing dishes at Pizza Hut.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… loose 45 more pounds.