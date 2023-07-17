Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Denny Skraba
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Retired salesman/current lifelong musician
My favorite thing about where I live... a very laid back area to enjoy life, raise a family and grandchildren.
One thing I wish our area had... a very large venue hall with plenty of parking where we could hold large gatherings, festivals and indoor concerts.
I can’t live without... homemade ethnic food, especially Polish and Italian.
My favorite vacation spot is... peace and quiet while relaxing at home with my favorite foods and beverages.
In my free time I like to... volunteer in the organizations in which I’m a member. Playing in my band for engagements and entertaining at the many nursing homes in the area. Also, being involved with organizing Music Fest summer concerts in the DuBois City Park.
I am up and at ‘em every day... 5:30 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... my first at a hotel bussing tables, washing dishes, and prepping rooms needed for arriving evening guests.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… staying healthy and active, being able to help my sons with any projects at their homes along with enjoying my family, especially my grandsons.