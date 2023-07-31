Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Devon D. Vallies
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: AVP Regional Manager Lending Specialist at NexTier Bank
My favorite thing about where I live... I am a five minute drive from town, but it’s secluded enough to feel like the country.
One thing I wish our area had... Panera Bread or a Trampoline Park.
I can’t live without... my dogs, Mocha, Murphy, and Molly. There’s nothing quite like a dog’s love!
My favorite vacation spot is... Switzerland! I went a few years back. The scenery is beautiful and the people are some of the nicest I’ve ever met! Hopefully I will be making a trip in near future.
In my free time I like to... I am likely with my dogs or doing home projects…not that I like home projects..HA!
I am up and at ‘em every day... riding the struggle bus with a cup of coffee in each hand! I am NOT a morning person. I am much more of a night owl.
The worst job I ever had... I can’t say that I’ve had a bad job. I’ve been able to learn so much from every job that I’ve had, whether that be how to be a better leader or what not to do as a leader.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I have a “laundry list” of home projects that I’m currently working on and ones that I hope to accomplish within 12 months.