Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Donna M. Inzana
Town of Residence: Brockway
Occupation: I have been a high school lunch lady for 26 years. I love seeing the kids every day and watching them go from little 7th graders to graduating young adults.
My favorite thing about where I live... The changing seasons and weather. It’s always a beautiful day in Pennsylvania. And we’re so close to several state parks, the Allegheny National Forest and there’s so much history surrounding us.
One thing I wish our area had... I wish our area had more sober socialization options.
I can’t live without... My phone because I use it to take photos almost everywhere I go to help support local small businesses and events.
My favorite vacation spot is... Tent or truck camping all over our beautiful Pennsylvania forests.
In my free time I like to... I like to travel and explore new places. I use my Facebook photo page, Photos From Where I Am to share my adventures. I also enjoy sharing, supporting, and drawing attention to small businesses and local events.
I am up and at ‘em every day... Varies by the day and what my plans are.
The worst job I ever had... I can’t think of my worst job, I’ve learned something from all of them.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… To welcome my first grand baby into our family.