Name: Frank J. Calderone
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Retired Vice President and Bank Market Director, TSA Main Frame Computer Sales and Installation, Engineering Technician on LEM APOLLO switch’s
My favorite thing about where I live... the feeling of community. We live in a special country type environment with a sense of safety plus access to major cities within two hours.
One thing I wish our area had...more industry but unfortunately I don’t believe we have the work force to support it. Maybe more retail stores as a draw.
I can’t live without...our beautiful environment, the need and ability of socializing.
My favorite vacation spot is...The beach in the winter. Just as long as it’s warm.
In my free time I like to...in the summer I golf virtually every day, in the winter I workout daily.
I am up and at ‘em every day...normally between 4:30-5 a.m.
The worst job I ever had...I never had a really bad job but I really wasn’t good at selling cars.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to remain healthy, golf and enjoy my family and friends.