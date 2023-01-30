Frank J. Calderone

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Frank J. Calderone

Town of Residence: DuBois

Occupation: Retired Vice President and Bank Market Director, TSA Main Frame Computer Sales and Installation, Engineering Technician on LEM APOLLO switch’s

My favorite thing about where I live... the feeling of community. We live in a special country type environment with a sense of safety plus access to major cities within two hours.

One thing I wish our area had...more industry but unfortunately I don’t believe we have the work force to support it. Maybe more retail stores as a draw.

I can’t live without...our beautiful environment, the need and ability of socializing.

My favorite vacation spot is...The beach in the winter. Just as long as it’s warm.

In my free time I like to...in the summer I golf virtually every day, in the winter I workout daily.

I am up and at ‘em every day...normally between 4:30-5 a.m.

The worst job I ever had...I never had a really bad job but I really wasn’t good at selling cars.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to remain healthy, golf and enjoy my family and friends.

