Name: Heather Kocjancic
Town of residence: St. Marys
Occupation: First grade teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
My favorite thing about where I live...The small town vibe of being there for each other and showing support when others need it. Sharing the excitement of a community member’s accomplishment as a proud moment for the whole community.
One thing I wish our area had...a Target store!
I can’t live without...my family.
My favorite vacation spot is...anywhere tropical AND Disney World!
In my free time, I like to...ski, swim, or just hang out with my friends and family.
I’m up and at ‘em every day...when my kids wake me up!
The worst job I ever had was...I have had a ton of jobs growing up and never really minded any of them.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months....is to really try to just enjoy each day and reflect on the positive things in life.