Name: Heather Kocjancic

Town of residence: St. Marys

Occupation: First grade teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary School

My favorite thing about where I live...The small town vibe of being there for each other and showing support when others need it. Sharing the excitement of a community member’s accomplishment as a proud moment for the whole community.

One thing I wish our area had...a Target store!

I can’t live without...my family.

My favorite vacation spot is...anywhere tropical AND Disney World!

In my free time, I like to...ski, swim, or just hang out with my friends and family.

I’m up and at ‘em every day...when my kids wake me up!

The worst job I ever had was...I have had a ton of jobs growing up and never really minded any of them.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months....is to really try to just enjoy each day and reflect on the positive things in life.

