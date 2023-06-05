Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Heather Kriner
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: High school English teacher, DuBois Central Catholic
My favorite thing about where I live... it’s predictable. I love the hustle and bustle of the city, but I prefer to raise my kids in a small town.
One thing I wish our area had... Starbucks. I am a huge Starbucks addict. I would love a Venti Matcha Frappuccino right now.
I can’t live without... food. Really good food. I highly respect anyone who has turned a passion for food into their career. I haven’t had the privilege of dining at a Michelin-rated restaurant yet, but it’s on the bucket list.
My favorite vacation spot is... Key West. My husband and I visited the island twice when we lived in Florida. I would love to go back and dig deeper into Ernest Hemingway’s house, and of course I’d have to stop back at the Firefly restaurant.
In my free time I like to... I read. A lot. My summer reading list alone contains six different books that will be added to my English curriculums next year.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I start the day at 5 a.m. and I don’t stop until the kids go to bed at 8 p.m. It’s go go go 15 hours a day, seven days a week.
The worst job I ever had... stocking shoes in the back room of the old BonTon store. I had to be there at 4 a.m., three days a week, and all I did was stick price tags on shoes.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to better balance work life, home life, and mom life. I realized that in the last seven years I’ve focused so much on becoming an excellent teacher that my family and my own kids weren’t getting the best of me. That’s not how it should go. I am fortunate to have found a school environment that allows me to relax and not stress about state testing, or reviews, or constant meetings. When the priorities are straight at home, the performance at work is excellent.