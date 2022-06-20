Name: Jamie Hoffer
Town of residence: DuBois
Occupation: Realtor at Hoffer Realty Associates
My favorite thing about where I live … I love DuBois, because it’s a great small town with a tight-knit, friendly community. You are able to stop and talk to someone in the grocery store you graduated high school with, and it’s like a beat was never missed. Everyone is kind and willing to help one another. I truly believe that Bri Fleming’s article “When the spirit of a small town shines bright,” published back in January, is 110 percent true about this town, and I love that the most.
I can’t live without … Family, friends, and my dog. I am extremely grateful for the support system. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.
My favorite vacation spot is … THE BEACH… I love going to the beach, being in the sun and being able to disconnect. Growing up, my family and I would take beach vacations with a group of some of our closest friends.
In my free time, I like to … I like being involved in our local community. Currently, I assist the DuBois Area Volleyball teams as an assistant coach, am active treasurer for the DuBois Jaycees, and of course, I love being able to hang out with friends and family.
I’m up and at ‘em every day … I am an early riser. I like to get my day started early and always with a positive outlook.
The worst job I ever had was … I have to say that I have enjoyed all the jobs that I have had. I pretty much worked at the same places all through high school and college. When I graduated, I started working for my Dad at Hoffer Realty. I will say that one is by far my favorite.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months … I would like to continue to advance my real estate career by becoming an associate broker. I am currently taking courses to become the associate broker at Hoffer Realty. It’s been a goal of mine since I was a little kid, and it’s nice to finally be able to achieve that goal. I am excited to be the third generation of Hoffer to work for the family-run company.