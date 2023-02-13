Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Jeff Lee
Town of Residence: Brookville
Occupation: Multidisciplinary Team Coordinator & Specially Appointed Jefferson County Detective
My favorite thing about where I live... is we are big enough to get all the things we need and small enough to know who is who.
One thing I wish our area had... more entertainment for children and teens.
I can’t live without... my faith and my family.
My favorite vacation spot is... Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
In my free time I like to... spend time with my family and fishing.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I’m up before the sun every day, but it takes a few minutes and a cup of coffee before I get at ‘em.
The worst job I ever had... fast food industry (a long time ago).
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… To assist area law enforcement in child abuse education and obtaining the tools necessary to assist them in advancing their abilities in all forms of investigation.