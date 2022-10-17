Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Jennifer McLaughlin
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Photographer- Jennifer McLaughlin Photography
My favorite thing about where I live... fall and the unique small businesses.
One thing I wish our area had... Target
I can’t live without... chocolate.
My favorite vacation spot is... Sandbridge, VA.
In my free time I like to... spend time with my husband and girls.
I am up and at ‘em every day... when my kids wake me up.
The worst job I ever had... I don’t dislike any of the jobs that I have had in my life but being a photographer is by far my favorite!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… grow my business and get our rainbow baby!