Jennifer McLaughlin

Jennifer McLaughlin is shown with her husband, Sean McLaughlin.

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Jennifer McLaughlin

Town of Residence: DuBois

Occupation: Photographer- Jennifer McLaughlin Photography

My favorite thing about where I live... fall and the unique small businesses.

One thing I wish our area had... Target

I can’t live without... chocolate.

My favorite vacation spot is... Sandbridge, VA.

In my free time I like to... spend time with my husband and girls.

I am up and at ‘em every day... when my kids wake me up.

The worst job I ever had... I don’t dislike any of the jobs that I have had in my life but being a photographer is by far my favorite!

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… grow my business and get our rainbow baby!

