Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Jodi August
Town of Residence: I grew up in Falls Creek and my husband and I bought our first house there. I just love Falls Creek. However, years later, we started our family, needed a larger house and I’ve been a resident of Reynoldsville (Winslow Township) for almost 23 years.
Occupation: I’m the Executive Director of the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development. I really enjoy this career path I’m on. When you’re young, you don’t think that when you grow up, you’ll become a Chamber director, (laughing). It’s a unique position for sure. You have to know a lot about literally everything. I’m fortunate that our Chamber is supported by so many great businesses, leaders, a supportive board of directors, and members in our community. The average person doesn’t know that the DuBois Chamber of Commerce is a private business organization. We aren’t a government agency; we aren’t funded by the state or any county. We’re solely dependent on businesses who are members of ours. We’re here to help maintain & create the strongest business climate we can by helping existing businesses and new businesses with referrals, resources, networking, marketing, and education. We also assist businesses with an option to borrow low interest revolving loan funds for various things such as purchasing property, expansion efforts, and equipment. Besides assisting businesses and economic development, we also assist with tourism when out of town guests visit our area. It’s fun when we get to meet strangers that become friends. Our goal is to make sure we give folks a reason to come back and visit. We live in a wonderful community with a lot of things to do, especially outdoor recreation since we live rurally.
My favorite thing about where I live... It’s a great place to raise a family. The cost of living is affordable. It’s safe here compared to many other places in the US and world and I love seeing people I grew up with, friends, and family everywhere I go. This is home and always will be.
One thing I wish our area had... I wish we had an indoor sports complex for a variety of sports and activities so we could invite more people here and so that our kids wouldn’t have to travel out of town to play so much. As the saying goes….build it and they will come! With indoor waterparks being at least 2 to 4 hours away, I wish we had that too. Both of these would allow activities year-round in our area. If you’re an investor reading this, please call me.
I can’t live without... My family. They are my rock and I’m lucky to have them.
My favorite vacation spot is... I can honestly say I don’t have one. I don’t like to visit the same destinations over and over. I’m more of an “explorer.” I like to travel and see new places. My husband and I enjoy camping. We live in a beautiful state so we’ve been staying at various campgrounds all over Pa. This year we took a snowmobiling tour in West Yellowstone with some friends. Yellowstone is positively beautiful in the winter! Very cold though in February. At one point we were snowed in and it was negative 10 degrees. (Brrrr!)
In my free time I like to... Spend time with family or relax by the fire with a glass of wine. I’ve read two books this summer and my husband and I like to trail ride in the side by side. We go camping as much as we can too.
I am up and at ‘em every day... between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. I’m a morning walker. I usually meet a friend and we walk the walkway before I go to work.
The worst job I ever had... I can’t think of a job that I ever truly hated. I think I’ve learned something at almost every job I’ve ever had. When I left a job, it was for a better opportunity, to better myself, or escape poor leadership.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… spend more time with my family and close friends. They’re so much fun. The world can be a dark place and being with them is when I’m happiest.