Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: John Pompa
Town of Residence: Reynoldsville
Occupation: General manager of DuBois Red Lobster
My favorite thing about where I live... I love the small town feel –it’s really all I’ve ever known.
One thing I wish our area had... Target, New Dimension Comics, Red Robin, Barnes & Noble, an arcade, and any kind of video game store!
I can’t live without... my family, our kitties, my work family, and all the things I collect.
My favorite vacation spot is... home! I’d take a “staycation” any day! We love going to new amusement parks and I’ve recently introduced Comic Cons to my wife and son.
In my free time I like to... spend time at home with my family. Watching TV/movies, playing games, I love shopping and collecting video games and toys.
I am up and at ‘em every day... not this guy. My wife Tracy is the early bird.
The worst job I ever had... I’ve been with the same company for 26 years, so I really can’t say that I’ve ever had one. We all have a bad or off day from time to time, but I love what I do.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… win the lottery so that my wife and I can retire early.