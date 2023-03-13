Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Jon McLaughlin
Town of Residence: Treasure Lake, DuBois
Occupation: Harbor Freight store manager
My favorite thing about where I live... the fact that I can leave my door unlocked and have no worries. In time of tragedy people come together to help. People wave and say hi even if they don’t know you. These are things that we take for granted.
One thing I wish our area had... Diversity. I feel different faces, voices, and perspectives are crucial in how we can grow as people. Also diversity is key in different foods, live music, etc. that I feel adds to the spice of life and breaks up the “Mayberry” monotony.
I can’t live without... music. There is a song consistently playing in my head every day. I have a play list for every moment in my life. Also I could not function without my wife and family.
My favorite vacation spot is... I’ve been to a lot of places in my life, but nothing compares to the ocean. The sound of the waves brings a calm over me that I can’t describe.
In my free time I like to... create music. As I became a parent my dreams of being a full-time artist went on the back burner. But through all the craziness I still find times to express myself with my art and create and release new projects. I am very into reselling vintage clothes as well.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I honestly get 3-4 hours of sleep a night. My mind never stops running. I don’t set an alarm but I am up every day at 5:30 a.m. I am already thinking my plan for the day. I don’t need coffee or anything to get started on the day. I just take a breath and jump into the craziness of it all.
The worst job I ever had... I don’t look at it that way. All of these jobs were experiences to get me to where I am right now. I learned something from the good, the bad, and the ugly. In management it is very important to utilize my own working experiences to develop the kind of leader that I want to be.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… is to find a way to balance and, at times, mute all the voices in my head that are passionate about so many things so that I can focus on my family. To complete this “Elementree Theory” album (shameless plug) and to take my wife on a wonderful trip.