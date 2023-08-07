Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Jordan Hoover
Town of Residence: Falls Creek
Occupation: I am stay-at-home dad. My wife and I homeschool our children. I also coach high school girls basketball at DCC.
My favorite thing about where I live... It is without a doubt the outdoor opportunities this area has to offer. I have shot a few nice bucks in stands I have within walking distance of my house. I love to fly fish and take my kids with me. Even just taking a walk is something I think we take for granted around here.
One thing I wish our area had... 24-hour services. I miss the Hitching Post, Perkins, or Eat n Park being open 24 hours. I have a lot of great memories of fishing or hunting trips starting at 4am in those restaurants.
I can’t live without... My family. As a stay-at-home dad, it is a part of my identity and it is something I have really embraced.
My favorite vacation spot is... Dutch John, Utah –I have been there about 15 times. The natural beauty and giant trout always bring me back. Although social media has probably had a negative effect on the solitude it used to offer.
In my free time I like to... I have a lot of hobbies- in particular, fly fishing and hunting. I also love music- mostly classic rock and outlaw country. I had a phase where I loved going to concerts, even seeing Bruce Springsteen about 30 times in an 8-year span. I also put in a ton of time into coaching and have built a very aggressive off-season program.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I just try to sleep when the kids sleep. However, usually one of them will wake up early.
The worst job I ever had... I really can’t throw any of my previous employers under the bus and have prided myself on maintaining positive relationships from all my jobs. Working at the middle school level (Saint Leo in Ridgway) was a little more challenging for me because my personality is better suited for the high school level.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… With the high school girls that I coach, I preach a lot about the process and getting better every day and every practice. Even though we do not set overly specific goals, I would like to turn our basketball program into a perennial state contender in the coming years and I believe we are on the verge of doing that. I am fortunate to coach at a school where you can have a positive impact and be an example to the kids in terms of how you live your life and practice your faith.