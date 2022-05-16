Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Karl Rebon
Town of residence: DuBois
Occupation: Reynoldsville Public Library director
My favorite thing about where I live ... I enjoy the fact that we live in an area where we might have chaos, but not on such a level as bigger cities. I like the idea I can feel somewhat safe in my environment.
One thing I wish our area had ... I wish we had things back like the Diner or Doc G’s. And maybe a Target would be nice.
I can’t live without ... My friends and family.
My favorite vacation spot is ... Washington D.C. It was my favorite family trip I ever went on, and there are many favorites. But we went to Washington D.C. during Christmas, and it was just purely magical.
In my free time, I like to ... read (big surprise there), attend concerts, travel, play trivia. I like to have fun times with the people who want to enjoy time with me.
I’m up and at ‘em every day ... Maybe I am up, but not always at ‘em. In all seriousness, I am up usually at 7:15-7:30.
The worst job I ever had was ... either a grocery store clerk, or at a former store in the mall. Both did not show respect to most of its workers, and that was hard to see all the time.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... is to make sure the library is being the best as it can be. And trying to think of events to have people attend for the library.