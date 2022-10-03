Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Kate Segat
Town of Residence: Ridgway
Occupation: Owner and Executive Chef at Katering by Kate
My favorite thing about where I live... The peace I find in the ANF (Allegheny National Forest). It’s been my happy place since I was a child.
One thing I wish our area had... More indoor activities for kids during the winter. An indoor waterpark would be great!
I can’t live without... peach tea. Hot or iced. I drink it year round.
My favorite vacation spot is... I don’t really have a favorite. I like to visit new places and experience new things. I do return to Florida on occasion to visit friends, though.
In my free time I like to... Tweak new recipes. Food trends are always evolving and I like to see how I can put my own spin on things.
I am up and at ‘em every day... usually whenever the kids wake up. Earlier during the school year, later in the summer. Im not a morning person by any stretch.
The worst job I ever had... working at the post office. The money was great, but the job itself didn’t give me purpose.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to win at least one more chili contest!