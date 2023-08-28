Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Kathy Beckes
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: I work in the office at Hallstrom-Clark Electric Inc., and I am also a part time fiber artist.
My favorite thing about where I live... The small businesses we have downtown! Especially the vintage and thrift stores, and Queen of Tarts Bakery, of course.
One thing I wish our area had... more activities for kids, and a Target would be lovely!
I can’t live without... My family, friends, and my yarn collection.
My favorite vacation spot is... Emerald Isle, North Carolina
In my free time I like to... spend time with my son and crochet! Anything outside is a win for us.
I am up and at ‘em every day... early, around 6:30 a.m. I start making my little guy his daily chocolate chip pancakes!
The worst job I ever had... Every job I’ve ever had taught me something, so I couldn’t consider one worse than the other.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Expand my crocheting business and start selling at art markets in other states!