Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Kristy Flannigan Erich
Town of Residence: Originally, I am from Oil City. Since marrying my husband, I now live in “The Valley.”
Occupation: I am proud to be an elementary teacher in the Catholic School. I have never had the desire to leave and consider DCC my second home. My Mom loved to say that her daughter had “the big desk” in the classroom.
My favorite thing about where I live... Fortunately, my husband introduced me to this area. His family owned a large amount of land where we built our home. It is a very peaceful setting and we have elk on our land daily. A bonus is my mother-in-law living nearby, so any dinners provided by her, make our day a little easier. (wink, wink)
One thing I wish our area had... Less snow and ice.
I can’t live without... My husband Dean, two brothers, Dad and my girlfriends. Being surrounded by these people makes my life complete.
My favorite vacation spot is... Our newest gem of a vacation spot is Cape May, where we are able to take our two rescue Yorkie girls with us. But, anywhere that I can enjoy eating out, relaxing, the ocean, sun and being with my husband, is perfect to me.
In my free time I like to... Stay home. If I have no work, appointments and a clear schedule; I am completely content. When my Mom “went to heaven,” I realized it is the daily happiness that is most precious to me.
I am up and at ‘em every day... Not quite. By nature, I am a night person, so sleeping in a little, watching the morning shows in my PJ’s and having my husband make me coffee is a great way to start my day.
The worst job I ever had... Worst Job I Ever Had? That’s easy. Working with my Dad at Pennzoil while I was in college. Being from Oil City, the Pennzoil Refinery was where every college kid wanted to work for the summer, because it paid well. I never worked so hard in my life. At the end of the summer, the guys said, “You held up pretty well for everything we threw at you.” I then found out my Dad told them not to cut me any breaks. He didn’t want me to think about quitting college and working there for the money. Thanks, Dad.