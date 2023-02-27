Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Lauren Varischetti
Town of Residence: Brockway
Occupation: Speech/Language Pathologist for the DuBois Area School District
My favorite thing about where I live... is the strong sense of community. Brockway is home to several community events and festivals throughout the year, such as the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. Ever since moving to Brockway, the Fourth of July has easily become my favorite holiday. It’s a great time to celebrate with family, friends, and neighbors. Brockway is truly an amazing little town and the people there are wonderful.
One thing I wish our area had... a fresh juice bar.
I can’t live without... my family and coffee!
My favorite vacation spot is... Montana. I do love the beach but the beautiful setting in Montana truly can’t be beat. The mountains are breathtaking!
In my free time I like to... spend time with my husband and daughters at camp. Our family loves being at camp. Every Friday we take the girls there after work to cook and relax by the fire. It’s by far our favorite thing to do.
I am up and at ‘em every day... whenever my children get me up, which is usually WAY earlier than I’d like! There is no sleeping in with a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old. I’m not an early morning person but ever since being a mom it’s something I’ve had to adjust to (with the help of some strong coffee of course).
The worst job I ever had... was working as a speech therapist in a nursing home. I truly LOVED working with the residents but I got too emotionally attached to them – seeing their health decline over time was a real struggle for me. I can say I truly enjoy working in the school so much more. My coworkers and students are so wonderful (shout out to CG JOHNSON)! The progress my students have shown over the years has been amazing.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… is to improve my health by riding my Peloton bike and improving my nutrition habits. I’d also like to travel more if I could convince my husband to leave the town of Brockway.