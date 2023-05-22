Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Jack & Marilyn Tully
Town of Residence: Falls Creek
Occupations: Retired but enjoy part-time positions. Marilyn is secretary for the Beechwoods and Sugar Hill Presbyterian churches and does inventory for Laurel Mountain Winery. Jack serves on the board of the Beechwoods Cemetery Association as secretary/treasurer. Not an occupation, but both Jack and I serve as coordinators in bringing Wreaths Across America to the Beechwoods Cemetery. This will be the ninth year and we couldn’t do it without the wonderful support of many.
Our favorite thing about where I live... We love this beautiful rural area and appreciate living in such a patriotic part of the country.
One thing we wish our area had... Even though we do have some wonderful shops and stores we wouldn’t mind having a Target in the area.
We can’t live without... Family! Family is not only blood relatives but the people who are very much family to us ... our Church family and our American Legion family. It’s always a wonderful reunion anytime we get together.
Our favorite vacation spot is... Avon, N.C., in the Outer Banks. Even though it’s been a few years since our family has rented a house and gathered there, it is a place that gives us many fond memories and brings a smile.
In our free time we like to... Jack likes to ride his Harley and to hunt and fish. Marilyn likes to spend time with her sisters and going on the every year or so cruise planned with her sisters and friends who are like sisters.
We are up and at ‘em every day... 7-8 a.m. We catch up on the news and get the day started.
The worst job we ever had... Nothing specific, but even a least favorite job was a means to an end. Work is good.
A goal of ours in the next 12 months... is to plan a trip West to see National Parks and Mt. Rushmore.