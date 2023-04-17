Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Mark Bolitiski
Town of Residence: St Marys, PA
Occupation: Pharmacist
My favorite thing about where I live is... the tight-knit community we have in this small town. I’m a part owner and spin instructor in a local spin business in St Marys, JAM Cycle, and we frequently do fundraisers for local charities and people in need. It is amazing to see the community step up and support each other whether it be donations, sponsorships for riding, participating in a class, or just moral support. You just can’t get that kind of support in a big city, and it is what I love about living in a small town. We support each other.
One thing I wish our area had... is a communal fitness center. I’m not talking about a large gym that we can all go and work out whenever we please and use all these different daunting machines…or at least not just that. I would love to see a fitness center that welcomes students of all ages and offers a variety of classes that they can take together as a group with experienced teachers in cycling, yoga, strength training, swimming, boxing, etc. –sort of like a combination of all the little businesses we have rolled into one so we have a large family of people that can go together and take classes together or separately. No judgment, no pressure, a community focused and driven center where everyone belongs. Yes, I tend to dream big when I am passionate about something.
I can’t live without...exercise and coffee. It’s that simple. With the stressors of daily life, the release of getting out there and getting your body moving is such a healthy way of melting that away for myself. As an additive to that, I enjoy exercise with others. Working out in a class setting or even running with a friend pushes me to better myself and get a better workout and also cultivates great relationships! I have made so many friends through exercise. If I did not spin/run/weight train daily, I would be a ball of stress so I’m thankful for that as well as the fact that I am not a morning person in any way to that coffee gets me up and moving to get my day started.
My favorite vacation spot so far... has been Vermont. I am a huge Christmas nut. Put on a Hallmark movie in the middle of June and I will watch it. I am just a sucker for a good story and am a hopeless romantic, so it’s nice to always know it works out in the end. What does this have to do with Vermont you ask? Well I travel there every December (for the last two years) to visit local small towns during the Christmas season to shop, sightsee, and look at all the different Christmas traditions they do in those towns. So far I have visited Stowe and Burlington and they have been magical during the Christmas season. One day I’m hoping to find my Mr. Right in one of those towns.
In my free time... (when I have any) I clearly enjoy teaching spin classes, but I also like to cook and search for new and different recipes to try, binge some food TV shows, and explore new and different types of workouts to try. I also have a camper and in the summer time we spend a lot of time camping at various sites with friends and family. Our favorite one is Red Oak near Warren, PA, which we had a permanent site growing up there as a kid. I also love music and it is a huge part of my life, so I find myself spending a lot of my free time deep diving different albums, artists, and songs to discover new music.
I am up and at ‘em every day... between 4:30 am and 5:30 am during the week getting ready to teach a spin class (which is also why coffee is something I can’t live without). As I stated previously, I am not a morning person, but having that commitment of getting up to need to be somewhere for other people and getting it done for them really adds a sense of accomplishment to my day and starts it off in the right way!
The worst job I ever had was... probably changing prices at the local grocery store when I was about 15 years old. It required getting up and being at work around 5 am which again we know I’m not a fan of. I really have only had two jobs in my life which was working at the local grocery store where I grew up until I left for college and then becoming a pharmacy technician, intern, and finally a pharmacist. I tend to stay committed to what I do, so I stayed with that store my whole high school career and only moved on when I found my actual profession. I have been pretty blessed with my job choices.
A goal of mine within the next 12 months....which should be to no one’s surprise by reading this far, to expand our spin business. We have really come so far offering new strength classes off of our bikes in addition to cycling classes. Our community and cycling family keeps growing and we want to grow with it. We only started this business a year ago in April and have come so far already. My hope is that we continue to grow and continue to help our community. Our business is not just profit based. We are so involved with our students and their needs and what is going on in their lives. We always want to help them better themselves and will always be there for them like they are there to support us. We take our camaraderie with our cycling family very seriously and our primary objective is always what can we do more to help? Oh…..and I would like to travel more. That would be another goal of mine.