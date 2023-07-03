Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Mary Kay Palazzo
Town of Residence: Brockway
Occupation: Community Outreach Specialist at Brockway Center for Arts and Technology
My favorite thing about where I live... The community. I grew up in a suburb outside of Cleveland, Ohio, so moving to a small town where everyone knows each other took some time to get used to. But moving to a place where I didn’t know anyone sort of forced me to become friendlier and more open in order to connect with people, and I appreciate the familiarity that comes with being part of that community.
One thing I wish our area had... More restaurants. It’s been exciting to see some new restaurants and food trucks open up recently, and I hope the variety of local restaurants keeps growing!
I can’t live without... Good food and good friends to eat with.
My favorite vacation spot is... Any city with plenty of good restaurants, interesting places to shop, and unique neighborhoods to explore.
In my free time I like to... Make things. Whether it’s crocheting a blanket, trying a new recipe, or making jewelry, I love creating things that bring me joy and learning new skills in the process.
I am up and at ‘em every day... Around 9 a.m. I am at my most creative in the nights and evenings, so I like to start my days slowly and ease into my routine.
The worst job I ever had... My first full time job after college was at a jewelry manufacturing company. While I didn’t mind the job itself, working 10 hour days in a factory setting is not something I’m cut out for, and I only lasted a couple months.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I want to get better at using a sewing machine so I can learn to make my own clothes.