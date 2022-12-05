Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Melissa Mulhollan
Town of Residence: Treasure Lake in DuBois
Occupation: Teacher and Author
My favorite thing about where I live...the people, sense of community, safety, and beauty.
One thing I wish our area had... more culturally enriching activities. However, The Reitz Theater, Winkler Gallery, The Watershed bookstore and journal and Marianna Fyda’s studio and BCAT provide wonderful cultural enrichment and are places we should support and cherish. I would also love to see more restaurants serve plant-based dishes that do not include fake meat.
I can’t live without... my faith and love. I truly don’t know how people get through all the trials and tribulations we all face without faith in something greater than ourselves. Also, having the love of true friends and my family is one of the greatest gifts of all.
And, of course, coffee. In the cooler weather, it is as much a comfort as it is a jolt of energy to get me through a long day.
My favorite vacation spot is... Italy – The people, the architecture, the food, and the wine. The slow pace is truly one of my favorite aspects of Italy. The older I get, the less I want to rush around the way I did when my children were younger. I think you get to appreciate life more by slowing down and, “smelling the roses” and the Italians have that practice down to a science.
In my free time I like to... write, read, travel, watch movies and any number of series on Netflix, hang out with friends and family and my dog, cook and try different foods and restaurants, listen to music and dance, go to comedy shows, decorate for Christmas, plan events and go for walks.
I am up and at ‘em every day... at 5:15 a.m. getting ready to head to Jeff Tech to teach English for the 31st year of my life. Well, at least that is what I do Monday through Friday.
The worst job I ever had...fast food worker (not in the Tri-County area). I was allergic to the sanitizer for the cups I had to wash and it ate the skin on my arm, it was not a clean environment, and the boss harassed female workers at a time where women were afraid to report it. I was 16 at the time and I am 53 now so a lot has changed for the better, in that respect. However, I can look back on it now as a great life-lesson and eye-opening experience. Our worst experiences can be some of our greatest lessons.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Publish my next book and write curriculum. Take students to Iceland in June 2023 and plan my next trips (notice that is plural).