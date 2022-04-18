Mike Haynes

Mike Haynes is the engineer for Sandy Township.

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Mike Haynes

Town of Residence: Irvona

Occupation: Civil engineer, currently Sandy Township engineer

My favorite thing about where I live ... The simplicity of living in a rural area and being away from hustle and bustle.

One thing I wish our area had ... is an ocean nearby and warmer winters.

I can’t live without... my wife, who has put up with me for nearly 14 years.

My favorite vacation spot is... Myrtle Beach, SC

In my free time I like to ... enjoy time with my family, work on projects around the house, relax at my camp and spend time in the outdoors hunting.

I am up and at ‘em every day... at 5:30 a.m.

The worst job I ever had ... one where I had constant public involvement duties and problem management. I cherish the opportunities I get to actually sit down and do some design work instead of just constant management of it.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months … is to complete a few home improvement projects that have been lingering on and generally enjoy life to the fullest.

