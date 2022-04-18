Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Mike Haynes
Town of Residence: Irvona
Occupation: Civil engineer, currently Sandy Township engineer
My favorite thing about where I live ... The simplicity of living in a rural area and being away from hustle and bustle.
One thing I wish our area had ... is an ocean nearby and warmer winters.
I can’t live without... my wife, who has put up with me for nearly 14 years.
My favorite vacation spot is... Myrtle Beach, SC
In my free time I like to ... enjoy time with my family, work on projects around the house, relax at my camp and spend time in the outdoors hunting.
I am up and at ‘em every day... at 5:30 a.m.
The worst job I ever had ... one where I had constant public involvement duties and problem management. I cherish the opportunities I get to actually sit down and do some design work instead of just constant management of it.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months … is to complete a few home improvement projects that have been lingering on and generally enjoy life to the fullest.