Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Missy Mowrey
Town of Residence: Sykesville
Occupation: Principal (which is my dream job!)
My favorite thing about where I live... Sykesville is such a family oriented town. I consider myself very lucky to live there and to be part of that family. Everyone in town takes care of each other, no matter what. Also, Sykesville has so many fun town-wide activities that allow everyone to spend time together.
One thing I wish our area had…more mental health providers. I see a greater need for mental health professionals every day. Our area has some wonderful providers, we just don’t have enough to meet the needs of our population.
I can’t live without... my Kindle, Diet Pepsi and chocolate
My favorite vacation spot is... definitely the beach, specifically the Outer Banks.
In my free time I like to... read, go camping, spend time with my husband and children.
I am up and at ‘em every day... at 3:45 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... Honestly I’ve had pretty good jobs. I can’t name one that I would call the worst. The one I liked the least was working third shift at a convenience store.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to make sure my family and friends know how much I appreciate and love them. They’ve been my rock for the last 2 ½ months and I want them all to know that.