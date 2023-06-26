Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Morgan Shumaker
Town of Residence: Brockway
Occupation: Membership & Public Relations Coordinator at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce
My favorite thing about where I live... I’ve only lived in the Tri-County area for nine months, but my favorite thing is the friendliness of everyone you pass by… and also the food. I’ve never had a bad meal around town!
One thing I wish our area had... HomeGoods, no question.
I can’t live without... My family and music. I’m lucky that I don’t go a day without either.
My favorite vacation spot is... Hmm that’s tricky! I’ve moved around the past few years, so it’s been a little while since I’ve taken a vacation. But, in general whether it’s the beach or a park, I like anywhere that I can explore, relax, and have new experiences!
In my free time I like to... I like to read, walk, and watch movies. I’ve also discovered that I’m not a half bad cook, so I have been enjoying trying new recipes.
I am up and at ‘em every day... Most days it’s 5:30 a.m. and on weekends it’s 7 a.m. I’m a morning gym person. Plus, waking up early allows me to get more accomplished each day.
The worst job I ever had... I would never call anywhere I worked a terrible job. Before starting at the Chamber last fall, I worked in retail for over eight years and was in management last year in Pittsburgh. Retail isn’t a terrible job, but it’s hard. I saw thousands of customers every day, worked everything from early morning shifts to overnight shifts, I worked over 10 hours a day on my feet, and had a staff of 80-100 people and even then it could be short staffed. More importantly, I think every job can teach you something, even if it’s what you want and don’t want in life. Luckily, my job at the Chamber provides me a stress-free environment where I can meet new people and have a life again!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… I have a few goals that I’ve stuck to since the beginning of 2023. For one thing, I’ve focused on my overall health more, really diving into what I’m putting into and doing with my body. I also want to read at least 52 books this year. I finally have the time to enjoy reading again. I’m also planning on taking mini-weekend trips with my boyfriend this year, since I don’t have to move for a third year in a row!