Paige Thompson

THOMPSON

 Submitted

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Paige Thompson

Town of Residence: Reynoldsville

Occupation: Pennsylvania State Trooper/Gym Owner

My favorite thing about where I live: Peace and quiet of the country and the small town community.

One thing I wish our area had: Chipotle and Sweet Frog

I can’t live without: Chapstick

My favorite vacation spot is: Anything with water and sun!

In my free time I like to: Workout, practice softball with my kids and spend time with family.

I am up and at ‘em every day: Teaching 5:15 a.m. group fitness classes or working out before my day starts!

The worst job I ever had: Walmart sampler

A goal of mine in the next 12 months: Help our gym grow and continue to make positive changes for our community.

Tags