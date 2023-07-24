Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Paige Thompson
Town of Residence: Reynoldsville
Occupation: Pennsylvania State Trooper/Gym Owner
My favorite thing about where I live: Peace and quiet of the country and the small town community.
One thing I wish our area had: Chipotle and Sweet Frog
I can’t live without: Chapstick
My favorite vacation spot is: Anything with water and sun!
In my free time I like to: Workout, practice softball with my kids and spend time with family.
I am up and at ‘em every day: Teaching 5:15 a.m. group fitness classes or working out before my day starts!
The worst job I ever had: Walmart sampler
A goal of mine in the next 12 months: Help our gym grow and continue to make positive changes for our community.