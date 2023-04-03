Pat Berger

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Pat Berger

Town of Residence: Brookville PA

Occupation: Director/Forensic Interviewer for Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center

My favorite thing about where I live... I like the friendliness of the rural community and how willing people are to help others.

One thing I wish our area had... more popular restaurants.

I can’t live without... family and God’s grace.

My favorite vacation spot is... Cheyenne Wyoming during Frontier Days.

In my free time I like to... Craft and fish for trout.

I am up and at ‘em every day... About 7:00 a.m.

The worst job I ever had... Fast food cashier (many years ago).

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… To be a comfort to others when possible.

