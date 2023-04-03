Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Pat Berger
Town of Residence: Brookville PA
Occupation: Director/Forensic Interviewer for Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center
My favorite thing about where I live... I like the friendliness of the rural community and how willing people are to help others.
One thing I wish our area had... more popular restaurants.
I can’t live without... family and God’s grace.
My favorite vacation spot is... Cheyenne Wyoming during Frontier Days.
In my free time I like to... Craft and fish for trout.
I am up and at ‘em every day... About 7:00 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... Fast food cashier (many years ago).
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… To be a comfort to others when possible.