Pat Green is the Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer for Sandy Township.

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Patrick Green

Town of residence: Sandy Township

Occupation: Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer

My favorite thing about where I live ... being so close to PA Wilds and family.

One thing I wish our area had ... is a Whole Foods Market.

I can’t live without ... my wife and kids.

My favorite vacation spot is ... our family’s cabin.

In my free time, I like to ... hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors with my family.

I’m up and at ‘em every day ... at 5:30 am.

The worst job I ever had was ... a dish washer.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... further help my community grow for the better.

