Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Patrick Green
Town of residence: Sandy Township
Occupation: Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer
My favorite thing about where I live ... being so close to PA Wilds and family.
One thing I wish our area had ... is a Whole Foods Market.
I can’t live without ... my wife and kids.
My favorite vacation spot is ... our family’s cabin.
In my free time, I like to ... hunt, fish, and enjoy the outdoors with my family.
I’m up and at ‘em every day ... at 5:30 am.
The worst job I ever had was ... a dish washer.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... further help my community grow for the better.