Name: Patti Sorrento
Town of Residence: Sandy Township
Occupation: Manager of Gateway Cafe
My favorite thing about where I live… I live in Treasure Lake. I love my house and love listening to the birds sing every morning before I go to work.
One thing I wish our area had… A better shopping mall. I’m from western New York –we had lots of malls and I miss that.
I can’t live without… talking to my kids. They are my world.
My favorite vacation spot is… By the ocean. I love the beach and the sounds of the water. So peaceful.
In my free time I like to… go back home to New York to visit my family. We have large campfires and enjoy cooking outside.
I am up and at ‘em every day… at 6:30 a.m. to take care of my chores, then off to work.
The worst job I ever had was… working on the farm picking veggies and fruit in the pouring down rain.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… is to keep working hard at my job and building the catering business at Gateway Cafe. We enjoy making people happy, and making sure that the event goes great for the customers.