Name: Richard Allen Whitaker
Town of Residence: Treasure Lake, DuBois
Occupation: Retired minister. I served as pastor of the Treasure Lake Church for 16 years. I retired from the church 2 1/2 years ago. I am still active in my courier business, Whitaker & Whitaker, LLC. The business was started in 1975 by my father, George Whitaker, and I returned in 1996 to take it over after his retirement. The business is a courier service for the local area hospitals.
My favorite thing about where I live... I love being home with family and friends. When I graduated from DuBois High in 1972, I went south to Virginia for 24 years. I moved back in 1996 and found it to be a wonderful place to raise a family.
One thing I wish our area had... More things for the young people to do. My wife Debbie and I are raising our grandson who is 16 years of age. He gets bored very easily, it’s hard to find enough interesting things for him to do.
I can’t live without... People. I love being around people. I like getting to meet people and getting to know them.
My favorite vacation spot is... Williamsburg, Va. I spent a year of my life in the Colonial Williamsburg area. It is wonderful to be able to go back in time and experience the life of early American history. I really enjoy history of all kinds.
In my free time I like to... I like to talk with people. I love it when people tell me their story. I found that most people’s favorite topic is themselves. We have a lot of fascinating people that live in the DuBois area.
I am up and at ‘em every day... at 6 a.m. I’ve been trying to get into the routine of going to Planet Fitness every day. It’s hard!
The worst job I ever had... Being a car salesman. I just could not get excited about selling cars. Therefore, I wasn’t very good at the job of selling cars.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… As chairman of the DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, bring the city and township closer to a harmonious consolidation. Consolidation is going very well. All of the subcommittees are working hard, there has been a tremendous amount of coordination and cooperation. Most of the committees have finished their initial tasks and are looking forward to expanding their reports. It makes me proud to be a part of something that is so fantastic. I believe it will improve everybody’s life in our area.