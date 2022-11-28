Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Russ Perks
Town of Residence: Grampian
Occupation: Custodian at DuBois Area Middle School, Fire Chief for Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department, President of Luthersburg Youth Baseball
My favorite thing about where I live... Grampian is quiet and relaxing with lots of wildlife. My favorite thing about our area is that people get involved in our community.
One thing I wish our area had... I wish our area had more family-oriented things to do — to build and strengthen healthy, positive families.
I can’t live without... My wife, family and friends keep me motivated and I can’t imagine life without them.
My favorite vacation spot is... Lake Erie! There is nothing like it.
In my free time I like to... Fish for walleye! Fishing and hunting are my favorite pastimes. I also enjoy volunteering on various boards and committees in our community.
I am up and at ‘em every day... I am up pretty early every day. I like to get prepared and go over what the day will entail. I like to be sure everything is set and ready to go so things run smoothly.
The worst job I ever had... I never really had a bad job. Even in construction or heavy equipment, my jobs have always been enjoyable and I’ve learned something from every job I’ve had. I do have to say that my current job is probably the best I’ve ever had. I enjoy my coworkers and interacting with the kids.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Is to continue to support my community. I would love to see it grow and develop in ways that keep the young people here. I enjoy encouraging and guiding young people and helping them to see where they can get involved and fit into our community whether it be through the fire department, getting involved with sports, hunting, baseball, working games, etc.